Councilmember Debora Juarez, a member of the Blackfeet nation, led the move to declare May 5 a day of awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

In front of an audience of Native women in traditional regalia, the Seattle City Council set aside May 5 as a day of awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

Councilmember Debora Juarez, a member of the Blackfeet nation, led the effort and wrote on her public Facebook page: “Indigenous women go missing at a higher rate than any other ethnic group and this epidemic must come to an end.”

Those watching Monday’s meeting also dressed in red to symbolize efforts to raise awareness.

“This year, my sister Lisa Jackson was murdered,” said Earth-Feather Sovereign, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes. “We need more than just awareness. We need action.”