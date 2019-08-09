Each week, we highlight some of the most interesting or insightful reader comments on recent Seattle Times articles. Excerpts have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

“Hard to fathom the number of students he positively touched and developed both musically and socially over this long tenure. As member of the class of 1977, and a minority in those times, the infectious nature of his energy and spirit created such a bond, unity and school spirit, it was amazing. The marching band was the largest integrated unit of all the school, and was a leader in creating a togetherness across all students. It generated such pride and school spirit. It was a magnet program in its own, and obviously the musical contribution speaks for itself. Thank you, Acox, for your many years of service. ” — bburbank (Aug. 2)

“I never had a class with Acox, but the positive vibes from him as you passed him by were palpable. And having the marching band be able to lay down some great tracks made often-forgettable football games much more enjoyable. Congratulations on your retirement, sir. The doghouse is diminished with your absence. ” — user1097495 (Aug. 3)

“The running backs will be a strong unit. Carson ran well, Penny looks quicker, Prosise is a threat as a receiving back. Moore looked good and looks stronger. Hard to judge the [defensive backs] in those conditions, but I suspect they will be shaky, especially with less pass rush. The key will be if the defense can keep games close and allow the Seahawks to play to their offensive strength, and that is to run the ball and play action. … Special teams should be really good. Punting and kicking will be good. Coverage with the influx of young linebackers and DBs should be good. I don’t like Lockett being used as a return man, even though he is really good at that; the injury risk is too high for your #1 receiver.” — bipartisan (Aug. 4)

“The FCC went ahead with approving and auctioning that spectrum without doing any studies as they are actually required to do. NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Navy all studied it and concluded it will interfere. The FCC is ignoring this in favor of going with industry claims it will not interfere. Hype vs. the economic reality is not a basis for deciding appropriateness.” — nwexplorer (Aug. 5)

“Passionate people make passionate fans, who also have passionate views on other subjects. Outside the stadium, fly whichever flags you choose. Inside the stadium, Sounders FC.” — UW1987 (Aug. 5)

“Is it possible that the problem, if there really is a problem, is the result of increased human population on the shores of Puget Sound? And how would increasing Seattle’s density help with this? We just aren’t willing to look at ourselves in the mirror, are we? Nope, we need to find someone else to blame. Meanwhile… Oops, there goes another spill from the wastewater treatment plant. Nothing to see here, folks; move along.” — Red Grange (Aug. 6)

“Who does Sawant think is hiring those working people? If the council makes it too toxic for businesses, there will be way fewer working people and a lot more unemployed people.” — user15236472608706 (Aug. 7)

“I think a lot of the incumbents are more vulnerable than it may look. I’m in District 1 and Herbold has the most votes currently, but Kolding voters aren’t going to jump from far right to extreme left in the general election. They aren’t going farther left than Tavel, so hopefully, Tavel can pick up those voters and pull some of Herbold’s away as well. We seriously need new representation in this district.” — Little_Lord_Fauntleroy (Aug. 7)

“I just think that some of us that have been paying attention, like Mr. Westneat, were a little shocked that the incumbents got the votes they did.” — seattlelogic (Aug. 7)

“While I agree that Herbold’s opponents’ votes will consolidate and her job is not safe, late-counted votes and the general election generally swing more liberal. I’d expect that she could get from her current 48% of the vote to above 50% for the final general election vote.” — user14361188533680 (Aug. 7)

“The new channelization on Northeast 65th Street is far superior. At 15th Avenue Northeast and Ravenna Boulevard, you don’t get stuck anymore behind someone trying to turn left. Before, you had to swerve around them to the right, which caused many sideswipe accidents. Having the dedicated left-turn lanes is a huge improvement. Also, the new channelization is much safer for pedestrians. Before, as a pedestrian, a car would stop for me at an unsignalized intersection to let me cross. Often, the driver behind them would recklessly swerve around them and almost take me out. Very dangerous.” — Spatlese (Aug. 8)

“For 25 years, I commuted by bike (often down 35th, until it got too unsafe) before heading downtown via Eastlake. I also rode the bus and, on occasion, drove if I had to. I am now disabled and drive a lot. So I’m not a bike zealot. But the argument that the 39th greenway replaces the 35th bike lane does not stand up. 35th is flat and direct and fast. 39th takes you to the Burke-Gilman Trail, which winds through the UW and is a lot slower. The funny thing is, no one got what they wanted on 35th — parking was lost, the bike lanes did not get built, motor vehicle traffic is slower and backs up a lot, and sidewalks are way too close to the street. ” — Amateur Urbanist (Aug. 8)