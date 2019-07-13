“My baby sister Rosenda (Strong’s) remains (were) found in a freezer. Yes it has been confirmed to me this morning from the FBI agent working on my sister’s case,” Reyes said in a Facebook post. “We have her back; not the way we wanted but we can after 275 days of looking, wondering, our baby sister, mother, aunt, cousin, friend is coming home to our mother.

Strong’s family members provided DNA earlier this year.

Strong had been staying at Reyes’ home in Wapato when she left Oct. 2 with a friend in an older Nissan car to visit Legends Casino in Toppenish. Strong left her car at Reyes’ home, where it remains.