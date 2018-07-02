Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Under pressure, afraid to take bathroom breaks? Inside Amazon’s fast-paced warehouse world

Constant surveillance. “Astonishingly high” productivity goals. Author James Bloodworth worked undercover at an Amazon warehouse in Britain and likened it to a totalitarian state “in which you were seen as a robot,” but how accurate is his portrayal? Join us on a tour in Kent that delivers some answers.

Need to know

Hurray: We might be able to see the fireworks. Wednesday should be partly sunny and warm, forecasters say, even though summer around here doesn’t really start for another 10 days or so. Here are some top spots to enjoy Independence Day, plus a list of community celebrations for everyone, whether your thing is watching fireworks, gulping oysters or growing a marvelous mustache.

Bam Bam Kam is gone. Seahawks Legion of Boom legend Kam Chancellor, who indicated in a cryptic tweet yesterday that his playing days are overbecause of a neck injury, will be remembered for his big hits and bigger intimidation, writes columnist Matt Calkins. Relive the top 5 plays of his jarring career.

A Burien man is accusing three bowling organizations of failing to protect him from a predatory coach when he was a youth. The man’s lawsuit says he was repeatedly drugged, sexually assaulted and photographed by Ty Treddenbarger, co-founder of Puget Sound Travel League, over a 10-year period. Treddenbarger has been charged with molesting another young bowler.

What’s going on with all that roadwork across the region, from Kent to Seattle to Mercer Island? Traffic Lab explains, and also demystifies Seattle’s new paid-parking system, which is causing some confusion. If this all sounds like too much hassle, you could take a bus, but be aware: A new King County Metro fare system just kicked in.

‘The leaders the world needs’

The Special Olympics USA Games’ Washington delegation enters Husky Stadium yesterday as the games open with a very Northwest feel. The ceremony brought inspiration we could all use right now, columnist Larry Stone writes. Enjoy the photos. The games continue all week around the Puget Sound area; check back here for today’s updates, and find our sport-by-sport guide, map and schedule. And ICYMI, meet the youngest competitor, 8-year-old gymnast Frannie Ronan from Kirkland.

What we’re talking about

Scientists this morning will live-stream their hunt for chunks of a huge space rock that exploded in a fireball before splashing down off Washington’s coast in March. Not far away, other scientists are launching futuristic robots called saildrones to go where humans can’t — or don’t want to. They’re dreaming of a future where fleets of autonomous sailing vehicles roam the world’s seas: “This is not like your Walmart fish-finder.”

A Seattle great-grandmother of 20 finally made it to prom. Marie Antone’s18-year-old great-grandson, Juan “Neeto” Old Chief Betancourt, says he wanted to honor her for her strength, wisdom and love: “In our ways … the women are like the strong ones. They’re like the backbone pretty much.” Watch the sweet result.

Capitol Hill’s mystery soda machine has vanished, the latest twist in the endearing little saga of a vintage dispenser that had been stocked anonymously (and creatively). One intriguing clue was wrapped around a metal pipe near where the machine has drawn customers for decades.

Gee whiz, this could be the future: phones that fold up like a napkin, have nine cameras and charge over thin air. Plus, technology is smoothing travel for people with disabilities — but not all the way. Although it’s changed how people get to and then navigate airports, train and bus stations, the transportation industry is falling short in some big ways.

Worth a read

Mexico elected a new president yesterday, and he’s no fan of President Donald Trump. Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador rode a tidal wave of voter anger to victory. Trump responded with a congratulatory tweet, but navigating the fraught relationship with the U.S. will be a challenging job for López Obrador.

Organizers expected about 1,000 people at a SeaTac protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Instead, about 10,000 showed up at the highly emotional weekend demonstration outside the federal detention center.

Hey, where’s my straw? Seattle is believed to be the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service, and the new rules kicked in yesterday. Here’s a Q&A.

“This is not a time for despair,” former President Bill Clinton told a Seattle audience this weekend on a stop to promote his best-selling new novel, “The President Is Missing.” He mostly stayed away from commenting directly on Trump, but he did provoke some roaring laughter with a few digs at the current administration.

An iconic Seattle dive bar has gotten a reprieve from the wrecking ball. At the Dynasty Room, a local bubble-tea-and-cafe owner is taking over what he calls “an iconic space for Chinatown.” Here are nine other local restaurants that couldn’t survive, but on the bright side, try happy hour at one of these five new wine bars and taprooms on the Eastside.

Editorial/opinion

Seattle should drop its proposal to allow apartment construction on nearly every single-family lot in the city, writes The Seattle Times editorial board. It is billed as a way to create affordable homes, but a city study expects “marginal” effects.

Today’s weather

Clouds, then sun. High 67. Low 53. Sunrise 5:16. Sunset 9:10.

Today in history

The ferry Kalakala readies for its maiden voyage in 1935 with a trial run near Bremerton, with 500 guests onboard, including the shipbuilders. Although the 276-foot vessel is faster than most ferries built up to this time, the art-deco boat tends to shake a lot. As the boat returns to Bremerton, 8,000 people show up to witness the unique ferry. Until 1967, the ferry carries workers between Seattle and Bremerton’s naval shipyard, and then it’s auctioned off, spending three decades in Alaska as a fish processor. The boat heads to the scrapyard in 2015after being moored in Tacoma for 11 years.