Another windstorm is forecast to hit the Puget Sound region as emergency officials are working to inspect hundreds of buildings affected by the tornado.

PORT ORCHARD — The threat of another windstorm forecast to hit the Puget Sound region on Wednesday and Thursday has added urgency to intense efforts to inspect homes affected by the tornado that touched down on Tuesday.

Port Orchard and Kitsap County officials were going door to door Wednesday to assess the structural integrity of 400 to 450 buildings, according to Kitsap County sheriff’s spokesman Scott Wilson.

“The big bad wolf came in and blew a couple down, and now we’ve got another weather front on the way,” Wilson said.

“With the rain-soaked ground and trees that are already susceptible, we could have a perfect storm. We’re going as fast as we can,” he said, “but we know we won’t be able to get everyone back in their home by tonight (Wednesday).”

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning across Western Washington for Thursday into the evening. “Winds will increase rapidly Thursday morning with the strongest gusts expected for a few hours Thursday afternoon,” the warning says.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue assistant chief Jeff Faucett said the initial assessments, which started Tuesday night, were focused on finding anyone who was injured and determining the integrity of structures. No major injuries have been reported.

City, county and utility crews determined by about 10 a.m. that some residents could call in crews to secure their properties. The National Weather Service sent a team to the area to determine the extent of damage and intensity of the tornado.

Faucett said the city has been overwhelmed with offers of help from volunteers wanting to do “whatever they could” to alleviate the damage.

Port Orchard Mayor Bob Putaansuu said though many people want to help, he asked those who want to donate time, services or household goods to be patient.

“On the cusp of the holidays, of course we want to help our friends and neighbors put their lives back together,” he said.

The American Red Cross Northwest said it opened a shelter at Saint Gabriel church that will remain open for people to sleep, get out of the rain or charge their phones. Financial donations made to the Red Cross NW in response to the tornado will remain local, said Leigh Kamasz, executive director of the Red Cross for the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas.

The news that work crews could enter the neighborhoods, in a limited fashion, was welcomed by scores of construction workers, restoration crews and insurance adjusters who had been waiting since before dawn in the parking lot of the town’s Walmart.

Before officials let workers in, some had been frustrated by seeing competitors at work.

Billy Herdman with Highline Tree Services said that while he was waiting patiently in the parking lot, some of his competitors sneaked into the neighborhood and are working.

“I’m trying to do the right thing but it’s frustrating,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a few residents have been allowed back into their homes, but that most are waiting for inspections to take place.

Officials said that as many as 1,400 residents have been without power since Tuesday.