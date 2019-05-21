By
Sunshine now reaches buildings on Seattle’s central waterfront where the Alaskan Way Viaduct is being knocked down, as shown in this picture taken from the Seattle Great Wheel.

Concrete spans from Cherry Street to University Street are gone, except at Marion Street where viaduct ruins support a crucial footbridge to the state ferry terminal (to be replaced by another bridge midyear). Several spans near Battery Street are also gone.

Contractors will commence deck-breaking at Yesler Way and points south after Memorial Day.

