A major intersection near Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila remains closed Wednesday morning after a significant water-main break flooded the street overnight, according to the Tukwila Fire Department.

Crews were sent before 1:30 a.m. to the broken water main at Andover Park West and Tukwila Parkway, Tukwila fire said. The intersection is expected to be closed for at least several hours Wednesday as crews continue to pump out water, which was receding as of 5:30 a.m.

Tukwila Public Works is at the scene and will repair the roadway after the main is fixed, officials said.

Power was out for some in the area due to the break, but Puget Sound Energy said it has since been restored, KIRO 7 News reported.