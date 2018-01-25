Bad news for those who were hoping to take advantage of a nice, fat snowpack on Thursday — and possibly beyond — at The Summit at Snoqualmie.

The ski area will be shut as utility crews work to find a water leak that left the resort, and hundreds of local residents, without water.

The resort lost power Wednesday, according to the The Summit. It was restored by 4 p.m. but the resort had to close due to lack of water.

“Unfortunately, we’re out of luck. So, it’s been a rough day so we’ve been start and stop and start and stop,” Guy Lawrence with The Summit at Snoqualmie told KOMO. “We’d prefer to have people skiing and snowboarding tonight because the conditions are fantastic and it just kills us.”

As much as 25 inches of snow has fallen at the ski area, which includes Summit West, Alpental Top and Alpental, in the past 48 hours, according to the resort’s website.

We just received the second round of bad news. We are out of water & the Snoqualmie Pass Utility District just informed us that their pumps have been down due to the power outage with no eta to get water to our facilities. With no water to operate facilities we have to close. — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) January 25, 2018

On The Summit’s website, the resort said the Snoqualmie Pass Utility District has indicated its customers could be looking at a “prolonged” water-supply outage although crews are working overtime to resolve the issue.

Utility officials said the wells are on and pumping into the system, but they cautioned customers to boil water before drinking because the loss of pressure could have contaminated the supply.