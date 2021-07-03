Crews responded to what appeared to be a burst pipe flooding multiple lanes of Interstate 5 under the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a quickly growing backup in both directions and sheets of water streaming onto the roadway. The backup had largely cleared shortly after the water was cut off around 10 a.m.

Water covered all southbound lanes and one northbound, slowing traffic and creating a hazard, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

If you're looking for a free car wash, just drive southbound I-5 under the convention center, appears to be water spilling onto the lanes below. Drive with caution, #SlowDownMoveOver 🚿🚗 pic.twitter.com/YSzGiO5e6e — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 3, 2021

According to 911 dispatch logs, fire crews responded to the convention center at 9:29 a.m. for an automatic fire alarm. A minute later, they were dispatched to the freeway itself below the building, where a huge amount of water was flowing onto the travel lanes.