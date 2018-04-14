Local NewsPhoto & Video Watching beach volleyball at Alki in West Seattle Originally published April 14, 2018 at 5:02 pm Janna Annest and daughter Riley, 10, don’t have to contend with wind or rain in their lightweight and packable weather pod as they watch beach volleyball on the sands at Alki in West Seattle. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Watching beach volleyball at Alki in West Seattle Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPolice investigate the death of 79-year-old man found in a camper van in Ballard Previous StoryNational Headliner Awards for journalism announced
