Seattle police should stop using tear gas on protesters to build public trust amid the ongoing George Floyd demonstrations and until the department adopts policies and training for use of the chemical agent, three civilian watchdog groups recommended Friday to Seattle’s mayor, city attorney and police chief.

The joint recommendation, issued by the city’s Community Police Commission (CPC), the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) and the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety (OIG), asks “the Seattle Police Department to cease the use of CS gas in response to First Amendment activity, until such time as any appropriate use can be vetted by oversight entities and incorporated into a written SPD policy.”

“That policy should include sufficient safeguards so that CS gas is only used, if at all, in a manner that keeps faith with the public trust,” according to a memorandum sent to Mayor Jenny Durkan, the Seattle City Council, City Attorney Pete Holmes and Police Chief Carmen Best.

Durkan and Best planned to publicly address the recommendations at a news conference Friday afternoon, Durkan’s chief of staff said in an email Friday.

The memo issued Friday noted that tear gas “is not mentioned in the SPD manual, it was not approved by the federal court in the context of the Consent Decree required review of the policies surrounding use of force and demonstration management. This is yet another reason why cessation of CS gas is warranted.”

The recommendation to cease using tear gas is the latest formal call to Seattle police to suspend or re-evaluate its use of crowd-control tools and tactics. The CPC and OPA each had raised concerns to city and police officials about the use of blast-ball grenades in 2015 and 2016, but Seattle police continued to use them.

Several local and national public health officials also have opposed the use of tear gas and other respiratory irritants due to the potential to increase the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release Friday, CPC co-chairs the Rev. Harriett Walden, Rev. Aaron Williams and Prachi Dave said the latest recommendation to cease the use of tear gas comes “in addition to” the previous recommendations about demonstration concerns and blast balls that were never fully addressed.

It also comes amid more than a week of ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Seattle and across the nation sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25 by Minneapolis police. Criticism about Seattle police’s use of flash-bangs, pepper spray and tear gas on demonstrators has intensified this week, with several City Council members voicing concerns during a Public Safety Committee hearing Wednesday.

“I agree with Chief Best that we can’t allow for acts of aggression to made against the public or officers. No one should be on the receiving end of rocks, bottles or feces,” said Councilmember Dan Strauss. “And with that understanding, it is clear to me that for the last two days that military-grade weapons are not a proportional response to rocks, bottles or feces. Military-grade weapons do not assist in de-escalation.”