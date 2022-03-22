Did you know drivers are supposed to stop for pedestrians at practically all intersections in Seattle, whether or not there is a painted crosswalk?

It’s true. However, a recent informal survey of 1,000 people by the city found that 70% of drivers claimed to stop for pedestrians at painted crosswalks, but real-life observation showed that fewer than 20% actually did so, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

“Clearly, we have significant work to do to make sure everyone knows and obeys the law,” SDOT said in a blog post

To raise awareness, the city will be installing new signs or “driver report cards” at 13 marked and unmarked intersections throughout Seattle over the coming weeks as part of a new $350,000 public education and awareness campaign. The bulk of this effort will be paid for with a $250,000 grant received from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, SDOT said.

The blue signs, alerting drivers to stop for pedestrians ahead, will be updated weekly to show the percentage of drivers who obeyed the law the prior week.

The signs will be posted for about six weeks. Information gathered about driver behavior at intersections will help shape the city’s larger campaign, policies, practices and future investments, SDOT said.

The same tactic was used in St. Paul, Minn., where the number of drivers obeying the law increased from 30% to 62% in just a few weeks, according to the transportation department.

The first two signs were installed Friday at intersections in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood at a painted crosswalk at 34th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street, and an unpainted crosswalk at Sylvan Way Southwest and Southwest Sylvan Heights Drive.

The next signs will be installed in Rainier Beach, followed by other neighborhoods around the city, all of which are close to schools with a high percentage of students who receive free or reduced-price lunch, or have a high proportions of students of color, SDOT said.

SDOT will use data compiled to compare the percentage of drivers who stop for white pedestrians to the percentages of those who stop for people of color. SDOT said research has shown white pedestrians spend less time waiting to cross at crosswalks compared to people of color.

The choice of locations is based on the city’s goal to focus future safety investments in communities who have been most harmed through public disinvestment.



