Sketched Jan. 9, 2018

We’ve had some pretty soggy days recently, but rain doesn’t usually deter me from sketching while I’m out and about. There’s always a way to find cover somewhere. Earlier this week, for example, I stood under a canopy next to the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) to make a pen sketch of the historic Virginia V steamship.

To make the video above, I attached my iPhone to a tripod and extended my arms around it to draw on my pocket sketchbook. After a few edits on Adobe After Effects to condense 20 minutes of real drawing time down to 2 minutes, I was pleased with the result and decided to share it on my Facebook page, where it has already received more than 6,000 views.

One of my goals for the new year is to record videos that take you behind-the-scenes as I do my job. I have also started doing occasional live streaming from my Facebook Page and posting to Instagram Stories.

The year 2018 is an exciting time for visual artists like me. With all the technology and social media available, we can explore new ways to tell our stories and bring them to you.