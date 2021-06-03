Seattle City Light is warning of a scam where a caller is impersonating a bill collector and threatening to shut off power, if a payment is not made over the phone.

The public utility is reminding customers that employees will never shut off service without advance written warning and won’t call, email or make a home visit to ask for payment or financial information.

Employees will also always provide identification.

If you are contacted and asked for payment, Seattle City Light advises that people hang up immediately.

Scam attempts can be reported to Seattle City Light at citylight.seattle.gov/scam. Subscribers can also verify their account status by calling (206) 684-3000.

Victims of theft should contact the Seattle Police Department or make a report online at seattle.gov/police/need-help/online-reporting