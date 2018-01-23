Continuing with my 2018 goal of taking you behind-the-scenes more often — did you see my video sketching the Virginia V? — here's a new 90-second clip where you can see another important Seattle location: the floating home where Tom Hanks performed some scenes in the 1993 blockbuster "Sleepless in Seattle."

Continuing with my 2018 goal of taking you behind-the-scenes more often — did you see my video sketching the Virginia V? — here’s a new 90-second clip where you can see another important Seattle location: the floating home where Tom Hanks performed some scenes in the 1993 blockbuster “Sleepless in Seattle.” (That was the year after I graduated from college. Time sure flies! It’s also been more than seven years since I first set foot on a dock of Lake Union floating homes.)

The video is a bit of a mashup. You can see my pen and watercolor brushes in action first, then you’ll see a replay of a digital sketch drawn on iPad. I thought it’d be interesting to pair both sketches in the same video as a nod to our “old media vs. new media” world.