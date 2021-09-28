It isn’t every day that you hear about tornadoes in Washington state.

A “weak tornado” moved through the Southwest Washington town of Battle Ground on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Portland, and we can expect more details Tuesday on its strength and the path it traveled.

Multiple videos & doppler radar indicate a weak tornado moved across north Battle Ground earlier this evening. Two NWS meteorologists will conduct a storm survey Tuesday morning & determine path length, path width & the strength of the tornado. #pdxtst #wawx #orwx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 28, 2021

The little twister arrived amid a thunderstorm and looks rather ominous in a video posted by meteorologist Brian MacMillan of KPTV-FOX 12 in Portland. Damage reports were not available, but power outages were reported. Images shared on social media show some downed trees and branches, according to The Columbian.

Great video of a likely tornado near Battle Ground, WA at around 7:20 PM. You can clearly see the circulation and debris in the air. Waiting for confirmation from @NWSPortland. pic.twitter.com/yb5hRHXEKt — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 28, 2021

Strikingly, the little tornado arrived almost exactly 59 years after a heftier one smacked Seattle with 100 mph winds. The Sept. 28, 1962, twister damaged homes and formed a 100-foot-high waterspout as it headed across Lake Washington, according to HistoryLink.org. The first confirmed tornado in Western Washington, it then toppled 70 trees in Juanita and damaged the childhood home of Bill Gates, then 7, another HistoryLink article says.

“I saw our carport go up over the roof,” his mother, Mary Gates, told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.