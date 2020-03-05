Washington state’s Bob Ferguson and 16 other state attorneys general plan to cite the coronavirus outbreak Friday in challenging a Trump administration change to immigration policy.

Ferguson and the others, his office said, will urge the administration to stop implementing the new version of a rule that allows immigrants to be denied green cards if they’re deemed likely to be dependent on the government, based on life circumstances such as having received public benefits, including Medicaid in some cases.

Ferguson intends to send a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Citizenship and Immigrant Services officials that will argue the new “public charge” rule is undermining efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by deterring immigrants from using medical benefits or applying for them, according to the attorney general’s office.

Attorneys general from states such as California, Iowa, Michigan and New York have signed onto the letter, Ferguson’s office said.

“DHS’s implementation of the Public Charge Rule during this public health crisis is irresponsible and reckless,” said a draft letter shared Thursday with The Seattle Times that cited deaths in Washington.

A previous version of the rule said some noncitizens could be denied permanent residency if found to be dependent on the government, based on certain cash public-assistance programs they had used, such as Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

But the Trump administration has updated the rule in ways that could allow the United States to deny more people.

To determine whether people are or will be dependent on the government, immigration officers will apply a “totality of circumstances” test that can consider credit scores, an income threshold and an English proficiency standard, as well as age, health, education and skills. They also can consider some noncash public-assistance programs, such as food stamps and Section 8 housing vouchers.

Disaster relief, emergency medical assistance and Medicaid for minors and pregnant women aren’t among the programs that can be considered under the new public charge rule, according to the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

However, “myths and misunderstandings about this rule have already caused immigrants to unnecessarily dis-enroll from basic needs programs,” according to a recent statement by the Seattle office.

Several states, including Washington, have sued the Trump administration over the new rule. But the Supreme Court allowed the rule to take effect Feb. 24 while the lawsuits proceed.

The city of Seattle is sponsoring workshops to educate immigrants and others about the changes, and advocates say immigrants shouldn’t immediately dis-enroll from public-assistance programs that they rely on without advice about the complex issue.

During the notice-and-comment period for the updated rule, “DHS received warnings” about how the changes could spell danger during an illness outbreak, Ferguson’s draft letter said.

“You have authority to swiftly correct your agency’s failure … We urge that you immediately stay implementation of the Public Charge Rule pending successful containment of COVID-19.”