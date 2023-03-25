It’s been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout, Washingtonians have gone to help.

They’ve headed toward a war zone. They’ve brought supplies, fought alongside Ukrainian soldiers and provided medical care. In some cases, they’ve gone back multiple times.

Attention can fade as war continues, especially when most of the destruction is happening 5,500 miles away. But for Washington residents who have played a direct role in the war effort, their ties to Ukraine and the effect of their experiences there are ever-present.

Here are a few of their stories.

***

It was Leslie Aaron’s first night in Ukraine and she was focused on the task at hand — connecting with people in need of medical support and finding local partners. But as she went to sleep that night, it was hard to shake a surreal feeling: I’m inside a country at war.

During the next three months, Aaron and her team would meet a seemingly endless wave of Ukrainians who fled their homes after Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022.

One girl with clubfoot, a congenital deformity, who was desperate for orthotic shoes. Another evacuee, a 17-year-old Romani boy with cancer, who had escaped his home in southwestern Ukraine with his family but needed chemotherapy drugs. A woman in her 80s with a piece of shrapnel in her arm.

“For a lot of people, it became normal — hearing air-raid sirens and taking cover when necessary,” said Aaron, who lives in Everett. “But there was always the fear of, ‘What if I’m next?’ ”

Aaron was in Moldova for three months last summer to help Ukrainian refugees find health care and other resources, but she took several trips to Izmail, a small city in southwestern Ukraine near the Romanian border, to help set up local resources.

She was there with Medical Teams, a faith-based humanitarian aid nonprofit organization based in Seattle that sends staffers all over the world to provide medical care for refugees, disaster survivors and others facing crises in their countries.

“Ukraine never really left my mind from the moment everything started,” Aaron said.

When the first Medical Teams staffers landed in the region last spring, they helped set up refugee accommodation centers where physicians, nurses and other public health workers treated immediate injuries and provided chronic disease care. Vacant summer camps were transformed into temporary housing facilities.

Moldovan hospitals somehow had enough beds to welcome the surge of new patients, but supply chain challenges cropped up frequently.

“One hospital didn’t even have fluids because they sourced their fluids through Kazakhstan, and that whole supply chain was broken,” Aaron said.

By the end of 2022, staffers noticed an increasing need for more mental health support and medications for chronic diseases, said Sarah Rawlins, another Washingtonian who flew to the region with Medical Teams twice last year.

“You’re seeing people who were receiving chemotherapy infusions or were on a complex diabetic regimen,” said Rawlins, a former Harborview Medical Center nurse. “Their homes or cities were shelled and they had to leave midtreatment, so you’re seeing these complicated medication and supply needs.”

Months of work have helped thousands of Ukrainians, but it was hard to escape feelings of anxiety while surrounded by unpredictability, Rawlins said.

“It has felt different, especially the last time I went,” she said after her most recent trip in October. “[Russia is] a superpower. There’s some big threats.”

To her and Aaron, though, this type of work is a “calling.”

“I’m not going to stop serving, even if it costs me my last breath,” Aaron said.

***

Liliya Kovalenko arrived at a Kent warehouse at 10 a.m. on a March day, looking far less tired than she undoubtedly felt. She had been there overnight, too, leaving at 2 a.m.

Kovalenko, president of the Ukrainian Association of Washington State, was helping prepare a cargo of medical and first responder supplies to be shipped to Poland and taken — under her supervision — across the border to Ukraine.

There was one last stack of boxes: an unexpected donation of warm clothing and safety vests from Parr Lumber, delivered just that morning by a marketing staffer who drove them up from Oregon. Also in the shipment: surgical gowns, scalpels, syringes, intubation tubes, firefighting gear, and protective clothing for those involved in excavating bodies from the rubble.

It all amounted to 24,000 pounds, worth roughly $700,000. And it was only half of what the association had collected over months in donations from local hospitals, medical supply companies, firefighters and individuals. Another shipment would follow in a few weeks.

“Boys, I’ll need your help,” Kovalenko said to brothers Paul and Vlad Melnik, co-owners of Northwest Premier Delivery, which provided the Kent warehouse space and container loading services to the Ukrainian Association at no cost.

Like Kovalenko, the Melniks are Ukrainian-born and part of a network of people in Washington and across the U.S. providing a remarkable amount of supplies to Ukraine. The Melniks, for instance, joined with Bread of Life church, whose pastor is their brother Roman, to buy commercial ovens in Ukraine for baking bread to be distributed throughout the country. They also bought vans for shuttling goods to the front and returning with people seeking safety in less-targeted areas.

Andrey Leskovets, who owns ADA Express, a Tacoma trucking company that stored and transported goods for the Ukrainian Association, says he’s spent several hundred thousand dollars on everything from Army boots to high-tech drones.

The Melniks and Leskovets, also Ukrainian American, have not taken supplies personally to Ukraine, but Kovalenko’s upcoming trip will be her third. The 45-year-old math tutor and Newcastle resident shepherded medical supplies across the border that had been flown by chartered plane to Poland soon after the war began. She returned to Ukraine last summer with more supplies and her daughter Sofia, now 18.

“She was begging me to bring her,” Kovalenko said. Sofia wanted to see her grandparents, who remain in the western Ukrainian town of Lviv, despite Kovalenko’s pleas to leave.

Air-raid sirens went off during their stay. “It was really scary,” Kovalenko said. But the three generations calmly headed down to a bomb shelter, where they spent about an hour.

The day after Kovalenko related that experience, the Russians launched a major missile assault across Ukraine, hitting the Lviv region. Kovalenko’s parents were unharmed. The strike did not deter her from her mission.

Kovalenko won’t know exactly where she’s going until the last minute, however. She is awaiting information from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, which will receive the goods in an as-yet undisclosed Polish location. She will then travel with them — by train or vehicle, again unknown — to a distribution center in Ukraine.

She expects to leave later this spring.

***

Jeff Holguin’s goal is to help decentralize mental health care in Ukraine and to train psychologists, psychiatrists, military leaders, religious officials and health workers to provide basic psychological support skills like treating trauma. The more people who learn, the less dependent the community is on traditional support systems, in case those crucial systems get destroyed during war.

Holguin is one of several clinical psychologists in Seattle who have gone to Ukraine to help people cope with the psychological effects of war. He and his colleagues have trained more than 800 people, “empowering them with very basic skills, in a way that they feel is effective with the people of their culture,” he said.

With special permission from the Ukrainian government to travel to the country, he and his team, based mostly in the Chernivtsi region, teach workshops on how to listen and allow others to process their feelings. He’s also combining clinical psychology, medicine and basic first aid to teach people how to deal with minor physical injuries that could be tended to at home, easing the burden on emergency rooms.

Holguin has launched a nonprofit organization, PsyCorps International, and is funded mostly by large donors and grassroots contributions, but he hopes to get more corporate sponsorship moving forward.

Holguin has faith in these efforts. “I’ve never seen communities as resilient as Ukrainians because they can grow their own food, they can fix their own houses, and they educate themselves.”

Advertising

The response from Ukrainians around the training “has been fantastic,” he said. They’ve used the lessons from Holguin to train more people, and “they’re recognizing the trauma themselves and getting help faster.”

These trips have also affected Holguin’s perspective on life and his career trajectory and his view of the American information system, he said.

“When it’s all said and done, when everything else is destroyed, the only thing that you have are the relationships that you’ve built. That’s what keeps you healthy,” he said.

What makes Ukraine a strong community, he said, is a shared set of information, not propaganda, and building and maintaining relationships with each other.

“The disinformation propaganda that is causing so much strife in the United States is the exact opposite of the things that I see that keeps Ukrainians strong, healthy and able to push back against a massively outnumbered army,” he said.

Americans need to understand the reality of what’s happening in Ukraine and be careful that we don’t become numb to trauma and war crimes, he said.

A relationship first developed several years ago when the Ukrainian consulate in Seattle reached out to Holguin’s adviser for support amid earlier tensions with Russia. When Russia invaded last year, Holguin began talking again with the Ukrainian consulate to begin aid. The team’s next trip is planned for April.

“What’s come from this relationship is this growing scientific and cultural relationship to make both places and both people stronger,” Holguin said.