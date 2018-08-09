Video shows bystanders waiting for the girl to jump and when she hesitated, a woman is seen pushing the teen off.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A high school student is recovering after being pushed off a bridge at Moulton Falls Regional Park in southern Washington.

Jordan Holgerson’s mother, Genelle, tells the Daily News that the 16-year-old suffered five cracked ribs and internal injuries after falling 60 feet (18 meters) from the bridge Tuesday.

She also hurt her esophagus and trachea and got air trapped in the lining of her lungs.

The mother says they feel lucky that the Kalama student will not have permanent injuries.

A video of the incident shows the teen standing on an open side of the railing in a swimsuit.

Bystanders were waiting for her to jump and when she hesitated, a woman is seen in the video pushing the teen off.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com