In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that trial judges may not impose a minimum term of life for youth.

Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that sentencing youth offenders to life in prison without parole is unconstitutional.

The justices ruled 5-4 that trial courts may not impose a minimum term of life, as that would mean a life without parole sentence, for people convicted of committing a crime when they were younger than 18 years old.

Washington joins 20 other states and Washington D.C. that have abolished life without parole for youth offenders, according to the state S

The appeal was filed by Brian Bassett, 39, who was convicted of three counts of aggravated first-degree murder for fatally shooting his parents and drowning his 5-year-old brother in a bathtub in 1996, when he was 16. The judge called Bassett a “walking advertisement” for the death penalty, according to court records. Life without parole was the mandatory sentence for the convictions at the time.

A pediatric psychologist testified that the teenager had suffered from adjustment disorder and struggled to cope with homelessness after his parents kicked him out of the house. Bassett later said that at the time, he wasn’t able to comprehend the long-term consequences of his actions, according to court records.

He hasn’t had any prison violations for 15 years, has earned his GED and was on the Edmonds Community College honor roll. He got married in 2010.

Following research on juvenile brain development, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that automatic life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional. The state Legislature responded two years later with a law that allowed inmates who were sentenced to life as juveniles – which totaled 29 when the law was passed – to be resentenced. It allowed for a 14-year-old boy who was sentenced to life to be released at the time, although it also allowed juveniles to be re-sentenced to life.

Thursday’s ruling eliminates that option for judges.

