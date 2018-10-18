In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that trial judges may not impose a minimum term of life for youth.

Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that sentencing youth offenders to life in prison without parole is unconstitutional.

The justices ruled 5-4 that trial courts may not impose a minimum term of life, as that would mean a life without parole sentence, for people convicted of committing a crime when they were younger than 18 years old.

Following research on juvenile brain development, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that automatic life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional. The state Legislature responded two years later with a law that allowed inmates who were sentenced to life as juveniles – which totaled 29 when the law was passed – to be resentenced. It allowed for a 14-year-old boy who was sentenced to life to be released at the time, although it also allowed juveniles to be re-sentenced to life.

Thursday’s ruling eliminates that option for judges.

