Washington state’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a former Microsoft employee that accused the company of laying her off in retaliation for a prior gender-discrimination lawsuit.

The high court sent the case back to trial, reversing an appeals-court ruling that dismissed the case.

Microsoft managers likely knew that the former employee, Dawn Cornwell, had filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company before she was given a poor review and laid off, according to the 8-1 ruling published Thursday.

The court said Cornwell had shown sufficient evidence connecting her dismissal to the lawsuit that was settled years earlier.

Microsoft has faced criticism for alleged gender discrimination and a perceived culture of sexism in the past. A group of female employees are currently pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the company for alleged widespread gender discrimination. Previous Seattle Times reporting found Microsoft was the most male-dominated of the largest U.S. tech companies and that women felt the company poorly handled grievances.

