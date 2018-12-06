The court ruled the initiative, which was struck down by the King County Superior Court, is outside the scope of local initiative power.

The Washington state Supreme Court has blocked an effort to ban public funding of safe-injection sites in King County.

The court, in an opinion published early Thursday, unanimously ruled that Initiative 27 — which was slated for the February 2018 ballot before being struck down by the King County Superior Court last year, is outside the scope of local initiative power because it interferes with the authority of the King County Council.

The measure’s sponsor, IMPACtion, appealed that ruling.

The initiative would have allowed King County voters to decide whether to ban public funding for safe-injection sites and sanction those who operate such sites.

Protect Public Health, a group of public-health experts and people who have lost loved ones to overdose, sued to block the initiative last year. Judge Veronica Alicea-Galván found last October that the initiative would infringe on the authority of King County and the King County Board of Health.

The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms Alicea-Galván’s decision.

This story will be updated.