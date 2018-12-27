The court said advocacy group End the Prison Industrial Complex didn't meet the 10-day deadline to file an objection to a 2012 ballot measure to fund the youth jail.

The Washington state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a challenge by activists against a youth jail now under construction in King County was filed too late.

In the majority opinion signed by eight justices, with one abstention, the court said advocacy group End the Prison Industrial Complex didn’t meet the 10-day deadline to file an objection to a 2012 ballot measure to fund the youth jail. The measure, which was approved by voters, increased property taxes to replace the King County Children and Family Justice Center.

This story will be updated.