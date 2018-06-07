The decision ends a long-running saga over the state's role in funding schools, and the $100,000-per-day contempt fines in place since 2015.

OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court has lifted its daily sanctions against the state for failing to fully fund its schools, putting an end to a long-running saga.

In a unanimous order issued Thursday, the justices ended the $100,000-per-day contempt fines in place since 2015, as well as their oversight of the case known as the McCleary decision.

That 2012 ruling found the state had been under-funding K-12 schools, in violation of its constitution. Lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee have since poured billions of dollars into the state’s schools to fund transportation, materials and operating costs.

But it was not until last year that the legislators and the governor found a way to fund teacher and other school-worker salaries, which make up the biggest expenditure item.

A big chunk of that pay had been funded by local school district property-tax levies. The justices said the state needed to cover the full cost.

To address that, lawmakers and Inslee in 2017 approved a complex property-tax plan. It added new state revenue, partly through a property-tax adjustment that allows the state to raise more money for public schools. It also phases-in limits on future fundraising by school districts through local levies.

But in November, the justices ruled the new plan didn’t fully provide for schools by the September 2018 deadline, and suggested lawmakers further boost funding.

In response, lawmakers and the governor this spring provided an additional $776 million for the plan to satisfy the court.