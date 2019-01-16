Fairhurst made the announcement Wednesday toward the end of her State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the state Legislature.
Fairhurst made the announcement Wednesday toward the end of her State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Washington Legislature.
Fairhurst, who has been on the court since 2003, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2009, and two years later doctors said it had spread to her lung.
She called it a miracle when she was pronounced cancer-free in 2014.
She told lawmakers that the cancer had returned but that she intends to continue working. She added, “I still believe in miracles.”
Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who presided over the session, told her: “You have all of our love, all of our prayers.”