The trial for Washington’s lawsuit against the three largest distributors of prescription opioids in the state will open Monday morning with Attorney General Bob Ferguson giving opening remarks in King County Superior Court.

The lawsuit accuses the three distribution companies — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. — of shipping vast amounts of oxycodone, fentanyl and other painkillers into Washington and failing to comply with requirements that they identify suspicious orders that could be diverted to the illegal drug market and report them to law enforcement. Johnson & Johnson is also named in the suit, but that trial will be held separately.

From 2006 to 2017, more than 8,000 Washington residents died of opioid overdoses, Ferguson has said. During much of that time, the companies were flooding the state with more than 2 billion opioid pills, Ferguson said.

The distributors sent so many opioids into the state that, at various times, prescriptions in 16 counties outnumbered the population. Grays Harbor County, for instance, in 2015 got nearly 120 prescriptions for every 100 people among its population of roughly 73,000. Asotin got roughly 147 for every 100 people that year. Other counties falling into that camp are Snohomish, Clallam, Skagit, Chelan, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Grant, Columbia, Benton, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific, according to Ferguson.

The companies have said they have been taking steps to help address the crisis and noted that they fulfill prescription orders placed by properly licensed health care providers.

The trial comes after Ferguson in July rejected the state’s proposed part of a $26 billion settlement with the three drug companies as well as Johnson & Johnson related to the opioid addiction and overdose crisis.

Under the settlement proposal, the companies that distributed opioids would have paid Washington an estimated total of $527.5 million over 18 years if all of the state’s cities and counties opted in and released any current or future claims. But if some cities opt out, the state and participating municipalities would lose up to 50% of the payment, Ferguson said.

The settlement consisted of two separate agreements with opioid distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson.

“The settlement is, to be blunt, not nearly good enough for Washington,” Ferguson said at the time. “It stretches woefully insufficient funds into small payments over nearly 20 years, to be shared among more than 300 Washington jurisdictions.”

Ferguson says jurisdictions that have gone to trial have obtained better results than the proposed settlement. Oklahoma won a $465 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson, he said, which is more than four times what Johnson & Johnson would pay Washington and all its counties and cities under the proposed settlement.

Washington state’s trial in its lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to start next year.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.