RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington State University officials have increased undergraduate in-state tuition for the 2018-19 school year.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the university Board of Regents increased the rate by 2 percent, from $9,530 to $9,720, at its meeting on Friday.

It’s the second year in a row that Washington State University has increased its tuition for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

