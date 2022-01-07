The Washington State University has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday at its Pullman campus, the school said in an online alert.

The closure is meant “to allow students ample time to return to Pullman following a week of severe winter weather in the state,” according to the alert.

All mountain passes connecting the west and east sides of the state are closed, likely until Sunday.

WSU Pullman facilities and operations will be open normal business hours Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. Currently, only Pullman classes are canceled, the alert said.

All other WSU campuses are expected to hold classes on time Monday morning, weather permitting, the university said