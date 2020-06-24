The state of Washington will receive tens of millions of dollars in a settlement against Monsanto over its manufacture of toxic chemicals that were deposited decades ago in Washington soil and water and continue to wreak environmental damage today.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office in 2016 sued the company over its production of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), claiming the company hid what it knew about the harms these chemicals could do to human health and the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency considers PCBs “probable human carcinogens,” saying clear evidence shows these compounds cause cancer in animals and also could affect an animal’s immune system, reproductive system, nervous system and endocrine system.

Monsanto, which is now owned by the Germany corporation Bayer, will pay $95 million to settle Washington’s legal complaint, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. At least $60 million of that money will go into the state’s general fund, and Ferguson is urging legislators to use that money for environmental cleanup of PCB contamination.

Bayer on Wednesday also announced it would pay $10.9 billion to settle a federal lawsuit over Roundup, a weedkiller manufactured by Monsanto.

