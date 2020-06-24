The state of Washington will receive tens of millions of dollars in a settlement against Monsanto over its manufacture of toxic chemicals that were deposited decades ago in Washington soil and water and continue to wreak environmental damage today.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office in 2016 sued the company over its production of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), claiming the company hid what it knew about the harms these chemicals could do to human health and the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency considers PCBs “probable human carcinogens,” saying clear evidence shows these compounds cause cancer in animals and also could affect an animal’s immune system, reproductive system, nervous system and endocrine system.

Monsanto, which is now owned by the Germany corporation Bayer, will pay $95 million to settle Washington’s legal complaint, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. At least $60 million of that money will go into the state’s general fund, and Ferguson is urging legislators to use that money for environmental cleanup of PCB contamination.

Bayer on Wednesday said it had settled other PCB cases with attorneys general in New Mexico and Washington D.C. and separately reached a $650 million class-action settlement with some local governments.

The city of Seattle in 2016 sued Monsanto over PCBs. That case remains ongoing.

“The environmental damage to our Lower Duwamish Waterway totals in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Dan Nolte, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office. “The cost to reduce PCBs identified in the City’s stormwater system is very high, and we will continue spending millions until PCB contamination remediation is complete.”

Nolte said the case could go to trial as soon as next year, and that the city remains open to settlement, but that the “numbers discussed need to be commensurate with the damages endured.”

Bayer also announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle a federal lawsuit over Roundup, a weedkiller manufactured by Monsanto.

