The Washington State Department of Health will be closing two mass-vaccination sites next week in favor of a more targeted approach to vaccinate harder-to-reach populations.

This new phase of vaccine outreach, announced Thursday, is intended to help people across Washington who have faced barriers to the vaccine by expanding the state’s mobile clinics.

“This transition isn’t closing a door to vaccine opportunity but opening several new ones that will allow for more equitable vaccine access in the future,” Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a news release.

The Ridgefield, Clark County, and Kennewick mass-vaccination sites will close May 28, and the department will transition management of the Wenatchee site to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, DOH said. The Spokane site remains in operation.

DOH said its mobile medical teams already have given out more than 32,000 doses since distribution began.

In the future, the mobile units will take vaccines directly into communities that are disproportionately impacted by the virus, the department said. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

Updated information on mass-vaccination sites can be found on the DOH website. Vaccines also can be found through the Vaccine Locator tool.