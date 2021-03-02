Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday afternoon said teachers and licensed childcare workers could seek doses of vaccines immediately, assenting to new directions from the federal government.

“… Educators and licensed childcare workers can schedule with providers right away,” Inslee said in a statement.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday directed governors to open access to educators and childcare workers. He also announced that federal supply of vaccines would expand, with doses available to all adult Americans by the end of May.

The presidential announcement promises to accelerate the pace of Washington state’s vaccine rollout — which of late, has been constrained primarily laggard federal supply of doses. It will also help open schools. But the decision also shifts state vaccination priorities and leaves some workers among the most at risk watching as educators jump ahead in line.

“We will continue the current state plans and goals to focus on those most at risk, including older adults and those facing the greatest equity gaps,” Inslee said.

“To that end, I will soon be announcing when our state vaccine prioritization will be moving to include critical workers in certain congregate settings including those who work in grocery stores, farmworkers, food processors, bus drivers, corrections workers and others.”

Biden’s announcement answers months of calls from teachers unions here and across the country that are advocating for educators to be vaccinated before teaching in-person. Unlike states such as Minnesota, New York and West Virginia, a majority of Washington’s teachers have yet to receive a dose.

