OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the state’s charter-school law.

Teachers unions and other groups have sued over the 2016 law, which was enacted after the justices struck down the old law as unconstitutional. A King County Superior Court judge upheld the new version in a decision that’s on appeal in the case being argued Thursday.

Those challenging the law object to using public money to operate alternative, nonprofit charter schools over which voters have no control. They say the practice is forbidden by the state Constitution and that it diverts money from already underfunded public schools.

Charter-school advocates and attorneys for Washington state argue that the state’s new law does satisfy the Constitution and that the charter school opponents are trying to undo the will of the voters.