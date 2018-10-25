It is believed to be the largest such settlement involving a single child in Washington state history.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has agreed to pay more than $19 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of an 18-month-old child who was left blind, paralyzed and brain damaged after severe beatings suffered in her foster home.

According to the girl’s attorney, the now-5-year-old girl and her older half-sister had been taken from the home of their mother in 2014 after the mother left the older child with a registered sex offender.

Both children were placed in a stable foster home in early 2015 with parents who were interested in adopting the siblings, according to the lawsuit filed last year in Pierce County Superior Court.

But when a Texas man, Bryant K. Davis, claimed to be the younger girl’s father and asked that she be placed with him, the agency sent her to Texas “in the blink of an eye,” ignoring red flags that should have disqualified him from having custody of the child, according to attorney Tim Tesh.

The suit claimed that the DCYF — in violation of its own policies — did not require Davis to submit to a legal paternity test, take a court-ordered parenting assessment or investigate the man’s criminal history, which included drug offenses, aggravated robbery and domestic violence.

The child’s social worker said during a deposition that she did not read the Texas home study until after the lawsuit was filed, Tesh said.

By the end of April 2015, the child had been removed from the Washington foster home and sent to live in the Austin home of Davis and his wife.

Tesh said the Davis submitted a “strip-mall DNA test” to prove parentage, but he said the results are not legally admissible, and he claims, that to this day it is unknown if he is the child’s biological father.

On July 9, 2015, emergency-medical crews were called to the child’s home after Davis reported the toddler, who was then 21 months old, was having a seizure. She was discovered to have 16 fractured ribs, liver and spleen lacerations, a brain bleed and facial bruising, according to the suit.

Davis told police the child had gone to the bathroom on the living room floor and he had responded by punching her in the ribs, spanking her and putting her in the bathroom. When he later found her standing in the toilet, he “slammed (her) into the toilet, causing her to hit her head on the back of it” then took her to the living room for another beating, the suit says.

Davis was arrested and charged with seven counts of first-degree felony injury to a child and was sentenced to 23 years in prison, Tesh said.

The child, who is now 5, was returned to Washington and lives in a rehabilitative center in Walla Walla. According to Tesh, the girl is a quadriplegic and is unlikely to ever be able to eat normally or communicate.

DCYF said it is continually reviewing its practices to improve and mitigate the risk of child abuse.

Ross Hunter, head of the agency that oversees the foster-care system, said the settlement ensures the girl will receive quality care for the rest of her life.

“We understand that we cannot prevent every tragedy, but we can do a better job of reducing the number of them that happen under our watch,” Ross said in a news statement.