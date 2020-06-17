The Washington State Patrol will begin a new investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis, who was killed in March as he was detained by Tacoma police, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office had been investigating the death, but that review was abruptly halted last week, after it was discovered that sheriff’s deputies were on the scene when Ellis was killed. Initiative 940, passed by voters in 2018, prevents police agencies from investigating themselves.

“That created an incurable conflict and led the governor to order the state patrol investigation,” Inslee’s office wrote in a news release.

Inslee said the State Patrol would immediately begin collecting records from the sheriff’s office and will form an investigative team and begin work by the end of next week. Once it completes its investigation, Attorney General Bob Ferguson will decide on any possible criminal charges against the officers involved, Inslee said.

“This is the best way to give the Ellis family and the entire community the thorough, fair and independent investigation this case demands,” Inslee said. “We must all demand that level of accountability.”

When Inslee announced last week that there would be a new, independent investigation, it was unclear who would conduct it. There was also a State Patrol trooper on the scene after Ellis was handcuffed, the governor’s office said.

“The trooper has since responded to questions from the state patrol and the attorney general’s office,” Inslee’s office said. “His activities were limited and the patrol will exclude him and others from the area from any part of the investigation.”

Ellis was killed March 3 while being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police. In a video shot by a bystander that became public last week, Ellis can be seen falling on his back, struggling with officers on top of him. “Oh my God, stop hitting him, just arrest him,” the woman filming the video yells.

The county medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, concluding that Ellis died from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. The medical examiner’s report also listed methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as factors in his death.

Inslee, on Wednesday, said it appeared that the Pierce County Sheriff’s office did not follow the provisions of I-940, which requires community members to assist in reviewing members of the investigative team reviewing the death of someone in police custody. It also requires a family liaison to the investigative team.

“Our announcement today focuses on thoroughly investigating what happened late at night on March 3,” Inslee said. “But I believe the sheriff’s office needs to answer serious questions about what happened, and did not happen, in the months since then.”

