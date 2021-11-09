Washington State Patrol detectives are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting on Highway 169 near Black Diamond.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police received a call from a driver who said someone in a two-door white Honda Civic approached his pickup from behind at high speed and fired a gunshot at his tailgate, according to a State Patrol news release. Troopers later retrieved a bullet from the front of the pickup’s bed.

The caller said he drove away and lost sight of the Civic, according to the news release. The suspect’s car had a new stainless steel exhaust and blue LED lights and was missing the rear bumper.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact Detective Sgt. Stacy Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.