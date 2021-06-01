A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday morning on Highway 101 near Discovery Bay in Jefferson County.

The officer and driver were airlifted with serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center as lanes in both directions remain blocked, Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said on Twitter.

The state commercial vehicle enforcement officer was conducting a traffic stop on southbound lanes just north of the State Route 104 interchange when they were hit, according to Hodgson.

The driver, Hodgson said, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

#UPDATE: Both our CVEO (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer) who was conducting a traffic stop and the driver who struck them were been airlifted.



The driver of the vehicle on the traffic stop is not injured.



Alternating traffic is in place. We appreciate your patience. — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) June 1, 2021

The driver of the vehicle that had been pulled over during the traffic stop was not injured, police said.

The highway is closed in both directions at mile post 283, north of the interchange, until further notice. One lane is open with alternating traffic.

Updated: Collision on US 101 SB, at MP 283.0 near the Discovery Bay South City Limits. Beginning at 10:00 am on June 1, 2021 until further notice. The highway is blocked in both directions. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 1, 2021

