A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday morning on Highway 101 near Discovery Bay in Jefferson County.
The officer and driver were airlifted with serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center as lanes in both directions remain blocked, Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said on Twitter.
The state commercial vehicle enforcement officer was conducting a traffic stop on southbound lanes just north of the State Route 104 interchange when they were hit, according to Hodgson.
The driver, Hodgson said, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The driver of the vehicle that had been pulled over during the traffic stop was not injured, police said.
The highway is closed in both directions at mile post 283, north of the interchange, until further notice. One lane is open with alternating traffic.
