The Washington State Patrol has issued a missing Indigenous person alert for a 25-year-old woman.

Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

She is in a mental health crisis and is at risk, the State Patrol wrote Sunday on Twitter. Jackson is on foot and there is no vehicle associated with the report.

Jackson has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.