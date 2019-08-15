Who plays Pokemon Go anymore?

This guy, apparently.

When Sgt. Kyle Smith of the Washington State Patrol saw a driver parked on the shoulder of eastbound 518 in Burien near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday evening, he thought the driver had a disabled vehicle, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

But when he got up to the window to talk to the driver, he found something surprising: Eight cellphones, all playing Pokemon Go.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

The driver had apparently cut eight spaces into blue foam board to hold the eight phones, all of which had the game running at the time.

“Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions,” Johnson tweeted.

The incident serves as a reminder for all Pokemon masters: You may pull over to the shoulder in emergencies only, and seeing a Rayquaza doesn’t count.