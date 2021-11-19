The Washington State Patrol and Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to identify two people killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck Thursday afternoon on Highway 2 east of Monroe.

The names, ages, genders and cities of residence for the driver and passenger in a Mercedes-Benz SUV had not been confirmed as of Friday, but neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a State Patrol memo.

The 58-year-old Lake Stevens man who was driving the dump truck with an attached trailer suffered nonserious injuries and was treated at Evergreen Health in Monroe, the memo says.

“It was a pretty rough scene,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said of the collision, which has been attributed to driver error on the part of the SUV driver. “It’s tragic. It’s a horrible situation.”

The driver of the SUV veered off the highway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck at mile post 17 near Sofie Road, Oliphant said. He said there’s no evidence to indicate driver impairment was a cause.

“It was a pretty high-speed incident. The semi did slam on the brakes and tried to slow down,” Oliphant said.

The speed limit at the collision site is 55 mph. The SUV came to rest mostly in the eastbound lane, with the dump truck partially in the ditch, he said. The collision happened at 12:50 p.m., and the roadway didn’t reopen until a little after 8 p.m. as investigators collected evidence and cleared the vehicles, which were both totaled.