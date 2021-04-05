Authorities have added four names of missing Indigenous people within the Yakama Nation and Yakima County to a list of active cases that will be updated on the first weekday of every month.

Released Thursday, the Washington State Patrol’s updated list of active cases of missing Indigenous people includes 32 women and men within the Yakama Nation and Yakima County, out of a total of 107. The first list released in early March had 98 names, which included 30 cases within the Yakama Nation and Yakima County.

Among changes were removal of two names of missing Indigenous people in Yakima County — Roma L. Jim, who went missing on Christmas Day 2019 and would be 17 now; and Marisela E. Rosales, who disappeared March 26, 2019, and would be 19. Both were Yakama Nation Police Department cases, and information about why their names were removed wasn’t immediately available.

The four names added, all Yakama Nation Police Department cases, included Anthony “Tony” Peters, whose 63rd birthday was last month. A flyer that’s been shared says he was last seen in October 2014 at Legends Casino, but information for the date missing on the State Patrol list is June 1, 2014.

Also added were Ginnie A. McJoe, 17, who went missing March 15; Anne L. Hudson, 39, missing since March 5; and Carlos Gasca, 13, who went missing March 29.

Dozens of women and men have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the 1.3 million-acre Yakama reservation, which is in Yakima County and northern Klickitat County. Many cases are unsolved.

Of the Yakima County cases on the State Patrol’s list, 29 are with Yakama Nation police, one is with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, one is with the Yakima Police Department and one is with the Toppenish Police Department.

The list includes the person’s age today, the date she or he went missing, the reporting agency, case number and phone number for the reporting agency.

The State Patrol published its first list of active cases of missing Indigenous people in March, including a link to that list on its official blog, InsideOut. The WSP included a link to the list as part of a March 10 tribal liaison update. It was the first time the state agency published such a list of names of Native people who are the subject of active missing persons cases.

The Yakama Nation Police Department is part of the Yakama Nation’s public safety department. Its phone number is 509-865-2933.