OLYMPIA — Washington state parks announced Thursday that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will begin opening later this month.

With the state moving to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plans, nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks will reopen March 22. These normally open in March. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season.

Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen March 22, or at the normal time they reopen for the season.

Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.

People should check individual park Web pages for more information, or contact the reservation system at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688), or washington.goingtocamp.com.

These Washington state parks’ interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen March 19: Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park) and Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings

Interpretive centers will be open at 25% capacity. Hours of operation will vary at each site, and some centers will be open by appointment/reservation only. Visitors should check the State Parks Interpretive Centers Web page or individual park Web pages for more information.

Other interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen next month or later. Some will remain closed until further notice.