PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton man has pleaded guilty to the rape and killing of a 6-year-old girl and faces a minimum 40-year sentence.

The Kitsap Sun reports that 21-year-old Gabriel Gaeta pleaded guilty Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 2014 death of 6-year-old Jenise Wright.

Authorities arrested Gaeta in August 2014 but in February 2017 he was found incompetent to stand trial. He was medicated at Western State Hospital so he could be returned to a mental state where he could stand trial.

Gaeta is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/