MOUNT VERNON — A jury has convicted a Washington state man, who stood trial on robbery and murder charges, for the fourth time, officials said. The state Court of Appeals overturned the previous three convictions on procedural grounds.

Terrance Jon Irby, 63, was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of James Rock in 2005, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in his home on March 11, authorities said. No weapons were found near his body. Police believe he died March 8.

Irby was arrested March 8 after attempting to flee during a traffic stop, police said. Authorities said he was found with guns that witnesses identified as belonging to Rock, and boots that had Rock’s blood on them.

A jury heard testimony last week from law enforcement officials who worked on the case and people who knew Rock. However, Irby chose not to present a case, so no defense witnesses took the stand.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.