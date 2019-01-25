Bars and strip clubs in Washington state would be barred from holding dwarf-tossing contests under a bill introduced this week. Republican Sen. Mike Padden brought the bill after he was contacted by a medical student who has dwarfism about the potential harm the contests can cause.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bars and strip clubs in Washington state would be barred from holding dwarf-tossing contests under a bill introduced this week by a Spokane Valley legislator.
The Spokesman-Review reports the Deja Vu Showgirls strip club in the Spokane Valley and a Seattle club sponsored such events last year.
Republican Sen. Mike Padden brought the bill after he was contacted by a medical student who has dwarfism about the potential harm the contests can cause.
Under the bill, which has bipartisan sponsors, a bar or strip club that allows such a contest could lose its business license and face a $1,000 fine.
Mighty Mike Murga, who was the person tossed at Deja Vu, defended the activity, saying he trains for it like any athlete.
The bill will get a hearing in the Senate Law and Justice Committee Thursday.
