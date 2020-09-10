Dozens of wildfires are burning on both sides of the Cascades, causing people to flee and filling the air with unhealthy levels of smoke as firefighters try to contain the spread. As of Thursday, Sept. 10, more than half-a-million acres have been consumed in just a few days, about half the size that was burned during the record-breaking season of 2015.

Burning 500 acres or more

Cold Spring Canyon : The fire, south of Omak, has burned 172,000 acres and is 10% contained, and its fire behavior remains extreme. Multiple structures have been lost, and 110 residences and 75 other structures are threatened. About 275 firefighters are working on this fire. A 1-year-old boy died and his parents were severely burned while fleeing the fire in Okanogan County.

: The fire, south of Omak, has burned 172,000 acres and is 10% contained, and its fire behavior remains extreme. Multiple structures have been lost, and 110 residences and 75 other structures are threatened. About 275 firefighters are working on this fire. A 1-year-old boy died and his parents were severely burned while fleeing the fire in Okanogan County. Pearl Hill: The fire, east of Bridgeport in Okanogan County, has grown to 174,000 acres and was about 10% contained as of Thursday morning. More than 50 homes and other structures have been destroyed and 785 others are threatened.

The fire, east of Bridgeport in Okanogan County, has grown to 174,000 acres and was about 10% contained as of Thursday morning. More than 50 homes and other structures have been destroyed and 785 others are threatened. Whitney : The fire is burning northwest of Davenport and has burned 102,935 acres of grass and brush. It is uncontained. Evacuations and evacuation notices are in effect.

: The fire is burning northwest of Davenport and has burned 102,935 acres of grass and brush. It is uncontained. Evacuations and evacuation notices are in effect. Evans Canyon : The fire is about 8 miles northwest of Naches and began on Aug. 31. It is 75,817 aces and 80% contained. Six residences have been destroyed.

: The fire is about 8 miles northwest of Naches and began on Aug. 31. It is 75,817 aces and 80% contained. Six residences have been destroyed. Inchelium Complex: The three fires that make up the complex — the Inchelium Highway fire , Fry fire and Kewa Field fire — are burning north of Inchelium in Ferry County on the Colville Indian Reservation and have grown to 14,834 acres. The complex is about 20% contained.

The three fires that make up the complex — the , and — are burning north of Inchelium in Ferry County on the Colville Indian Reservation and have grown to 14,834 acres. The complex is about 20% contained. Apple Acres : The fire northeast of Chelan in Chelan County has grown to about 6,300 acres and is 36% contained as of Thursday morning. It remains very active, with spot fires crossing fire lines. The fire is burning grass, brush and timber, and threatening 20 structures.

: The fire northeast of Chelan in Chelan County has grown to about 6,300 acres and is 36% contained as of Thursday morning. It remains very active, with spot fires crossing fire lines. The fire is burning grass, brush and timber, and threatening 20 structures. Big Hollow : 6,000 acres

: 6,000 acres Manning Road : The fire north of Colfax in Whitman County is 25% contained. It has burned 3,063 acres of grass, brush and timber.

: The fire north of Colfax in Whitman County is 25% contained. It has burned 3,063 acres of grass, brush and timber. Chikamin : 1,200 acres

: 1,200 acres Beverly Burke : The fire, southeast of Vantage in Kittitas County, has burned 1,000 acres and is 79% contained.

: The fire, southeast of Vantage in Kittitas County, has burned 1,000 acres and is 79% contained. Babb: The fire northwest of Rosalia in Whitman County has grown to more than 17,781 acres of grass and brush. It is uncontained. The fire has destroyed 121 homes and 94 other structures.

The fire northwest of Rosalia in Whitman County has grown to more than 17,781 acres of grass and brush. It is uncontained. The fire has destroyed 121 homes and 94 other structures. Customs Road : The fire west of Curlew, Okanogan County, is 2,288 acres and is 15% contained. Five homes have been destroyed and 180 other homes and buildings are threatened.

: The fire west of Curlew, Okanogan County, is 2,288 acres and is 15% contained. Five homes have been destroyed and 180 other homes and buildings are threatened. Jungle Creek fire: 588 acres

Burning between 10 and 500 acres

Mima Road fire: 290 acres

290 acres Fruit Valley fire: 166 acres

166 acres Power Line fire: 175 acres

175 acres Fish fire: 150 acres

Source: Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

Reporting by Paige Cornwell, Seattle Times staff reporter

Map by Mark Nowlin, Seattle Times staff artist