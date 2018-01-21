BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Officials say ridership on Washington state ferry routes reached a 15-year high in 2017.

The Kitsap Sun reports state ferries in Washington carried 10.6 million vehicles and 13.8 million passengers last year.

Washington State Ferries Director Amy Scarton says she anticipates ridership to continue to grow as more people move to Western Washington.

Bainbridge and Bremerton routes both grew by about 1.5 percent, while Kingston’s run inched up by about half a percentage point.

The Bainbridge-Seattle ferry run remained the system’s busiest in 2017, hauling 6.5 million riders.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/