Seattle drivers who complain about their fellow Washington state road warriors may be surprised to learn we’re not the most terrible drivers in the U.S., but we’re trending that way.

Our state moved up four positions, from ninth to fifth worst, according to an analysis of Federal Highway Administration data on road accidents, fatalities, DUIs and other traffic incidents by QuoteWizard. The study reviewed year-over-year data through October.

The results of the study by the Seattle-based insurance comparison marketplace, released Thursday, gave a fairly dim view of drivers across the country, showing a 14 percent increase in car-related deaths since 2015.

The cause? Americans are simply spending more time on the road, and still texting and talking while driving, the study found.

Who’s the worst?

Well, it’s our friends to the south in California, which has five of the 10 worst-driver cities and jumped from second place to first this year over last because of an increase in DUIs and traffic citations.

The study says Washington’s accident rate leaped from 33rd worst all the way to 14th over the same period last year.

Here are the rankings of the nation’s five worst driving states for 2017, from worst to best:

California

Minnesota

Utah

South Carolina

Washington

On the other hand, these are the five best driving states for 2017:

Rhode Island

Florida

Mississippi

Michigan

Arkansas